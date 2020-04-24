HEAT VISION

Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Not Impressed With Ed Norton's "Pussy" Workout When They First Met

by Ryan Parker
The two actors, who have been friends for years, launched the Frontline Responders Fund, which has raised more than $7.3 million.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Norton have been friends for years, bonding over an insult at a wedding. The pair were guests on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (home edition) where they discussed their Frontline Responders Fund, an initiative to bring protective equipment to front line responders during the coronavirus pandemic. The fund has raise more than $7.3 million. 

Before the discussion turned serious about the situation and their fund, Norton told the story about when the actors first met, which was at a wedding in the '90s while Norton was preparing for American History X

"Arnold said, 'You look good, You look trim' and I said, 'I am actually trying to put on some size, so maybe you could give me some advice.' And he asked me to breakdown my workout," Norton said. "So I was pretty proud, I was slinging a lot of steel back then. I told him my whole workout and he goes, 'That's pretty good. And you're doing two a day?' And I say, 'No, just once a day' and he goes 'Well, that's pretty pussy, Ed.'" 

All three got a good laugh out of the story. 

Watch the full segment below, which includes a visit from Schwarzenegger's mini horse and mini donkey. 

