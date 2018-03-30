'The Art of Ready Player One' Reveals Story Behind a Virtual World

For those wanting to catch as many references, Easter eggs and pieces of your childhood as possible in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, there’s an artifact created to help you in your search: Insight Editions’ The Art of Ready Player One.

The $45 coffee table edition, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, features a foreword by Spielberg as well as an introduction by Ernest Cline, the author of the 2011 Ready Player One novel. Alongside concept art and designs for the film, the 156-page book — written by Gina McIntyre — includes interviews with those involved in bringing the story to cinematic life, including Spielberg, Cline and production designer Adam Stockhausen.

The Art of Ready Player One is released April 3, but if you’re waiting an early sneak peek behind the scenes of the virtual reality playground that is the OASIS, look below; there’s an exclusive preview to be found.

Ready Player One is in theaters now.