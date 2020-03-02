Young Boy Recruits Team to Save Captive Father Colin Farrell in 'Artemis Fowl' Trailer

Lara McDonnell, Hong Chau, Nonso Anozie, Josh Gad, Judi Dench, Colin Farrell and Miranda Raison round out the cast of the Kenneth Branagh-directed film.

The trailer opens with dwarf Mulch Diggums (Gad) being interrogated about the man he works for. "This isn't about the father. This is about the son," he replies as clips show Artemis and his father (Farrell).

Following clips that show Artemis' dad training his son to become a better fighter, the father sets out on a mission. While Artemis says he wants to go with his dad, the father insists that he must go alone. News coverage soon informs Artemis that his father has been accused of committing "the biggest robberies ever."

Artemis later receives a call from an anonymous person that is holding his father captive. "Your family has taken something of great value from us," says the caller. "Return it to me or I will destroy everything you love."

Butler (Anozie) later explains to Artemis that his father is in "a complicated profession," in which he protects powerful secrets that keep mankind safe from "dangers of another world."

Artemis and Butler join forces with Mulch and elf Holly Short (McDonnell) to save his father and the rest of the world. A montage follows of the team fighting off creatures of a hidden race as Artemis comes to terms with his newfound calling as a "the next criminal mastermind."

Artemis Fowl will be in theaters on May 29. Watch the full trailer below.