Ubisoft Reveals Setting of Next 'Assassin's Creed' Game in Livestream Teaser

In the teaser, a view of BossLogic's computer screen was displayed with different designs appearing — from a ship weathering stormy seas to vikings engaged in battle beneath a red sky — along with the tool panel and an active cursor that showed the work he performed on the images.

BossLogic, who played all of the previous Assassin's Creed games, said in a statement from Ubisoft that he was inspired by the history of the games themselves. "The franchise has always been about the connectivity and duality of the past and present, heritage and identity," he said. "This also played into the two main functions historically, Vikings and Saxons, but also thematically in the color, lighting and mood. The duality of morality."

For the Viking hero Eivor, BossLogic aimed to convey "a feeling and sense of burden." The artist explains that he wanted the viewer to "feel that sense of heft" and understand the immense responsibility — of being a warrior, hero and assassin — that characters in the franchise carry.

The livestream aired on streaming platforms Twitch and Mixer, as well as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. An official trailer for the game will be premiere April 30 on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.

View the livestream art reveal below.