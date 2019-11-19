Assassins Hazel and Cha-Cha Star in Limited Edition 'Umbrella Academy' Holiday Bundle

Dark Horse Comics is releasing a limited edition art print and accompanying comic book for discerning 'Umbrella Academy' fans, available online.

Dark Horse Comics and Gerard Way have plans to help fans of The Umbrella Academy appreciate the holiday season in an all-new manner this year, with the announcement of the Hazel and Cha Cha Save Christmas: Tales from the Umbrella Academy One-Shot Variant Bundle, available exclusively from the publisher’s online store.

Debuting today, the bundle includes a copy of the first spinoff comic from the popular Umbrella Academy series — featuring assassins Hazel and Cha-Cha as they attempt to track down a time-traveling threat with plans to ruin Christmas — with an exclusive variant cover by series co-creator Gabriel Ba; that cover is also represented by the other element of the bundle, an 11x14” fine art giclée print of Ba’s cover artwork, hand-numbered and limited to just 500 copies. The artwork can be seen below.

More information about the bundle can be found here. For those unable to take advantage of the bundle, the regular edition of the Hazel and Cha Cha Save Christmas: Tales from the Umbrella Academy, written by series creator Gerard Way with co-writer Scott Allie, and art from Tommy Lee Edwards, will be available digitally and in comic book stores tomorrow, Nov. 20.