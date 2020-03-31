Atari to Bring Back Classic Franchise 'PONG' in New Role-Playing Adventure (Exclusive)

The new game, PONG Quest, sees players controlling a brave young personified version of the classic PONG paddles as they traverse various dungeons based on other iconic Atari titles, such as Asteroids, Centipede and more. The game's main quest will feature "RPG-esque battles" that combine classic gameplay with a modern twist.

“PONG as an RPG is something completely unexpected but wonderful in execution,” says Jean-Marcel Nicolai, Atari's chief operating officer. “We are thrilled to bring PONG Quest to life to honor the classic IP and bring the beloved gameplay to a new generation of players and RPG fans. Atari has a rich portfolio of titles, and exploring new ways to breathe new life into those IP yields exciting results.”

Outside of PONG Quest's main story mode, the game will also feature online multiplayer with up to three other players, customization options for the player's paddle, and more than 50 PONG ball power-ups that grant unique abilities.

PONG, first released by Atari in 1972, is commonly cited as the first commercially successful video game and helped start the game industry. It has spawned various sequels and remakes over the past five decades and has been referenced or featured in popular films, television and other games for just as long.

PONG Quest will launch this spring on consoles, and Steam and will be available for $14.99.