Atlanta's Dragon Con Canceled

"We are so heartbroken that we cannot, in good faith, host a 2020 event. We truly did everything possible to remain positive and exhaust all options — some extremely creative in nature — understanding that a large part of our fan base and key partners truly needed an event to enjoy after the year we have all had," organizers explained in the statement. "Along the way, we have said that if we did not feel that we could host a Dragon Con quality convention that also kept our fans and community safe, we would make the hard and necessary decision that we announced today. We are looking forward to 2021 when we can all meet again in person."

Those who had signed up for this year’s event will have their membership automatically rolled over to the 2021 event, with a pass for the 2020 event and "an exclusive Dragon Con item that will not be released in any other form or fashion" being shipped out in the fall as "a memento of sincerest thanks for sticking with us through this."

"Trust us, we are just as bummed as you are, but know we did not make this decision lightly," organizers wrote in the statement.

Dragon Con is the latest 2020 comic convention to be called off. Others that have been canceled include WonderCon in Anaheim, Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con and San Diego Comic Con.