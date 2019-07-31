Ava DuVernay Confirms Villains for DC's 'New Gods' Movie
Ava DuVernay’s big screen version of DC’s New Gods is years away from release, but the writer/director teased the project — and offered small updates — during a Twitter Q&A Tuesday afternoon.
In response to fans’ questions, DuVernay confirmed that both Darkseid and the Female Furies will appear in the movie. The former is no surprise, as Darkseid is the main antagonist of the Jack Kirby-created comic book mythology DuVernay and co-writer Tom King will be drawing from. The latter, DuVernay suggested, is the result of her fandom of the character Big Barda, the leader of the all-woman fighting force. “I’m looking forward to [the Furies] so much,” she said.
While DuVernay wouldn’t be drawn on any potential casting choices — “Keeping my mind open,” she explained — she has previously teased that “there is a 99.9% chance” that an actor from her Netflix series When They See Us will appear in the movie, as she has a tradition of bringing actors from her previous project to each new movie.
DuVernay also revealed that King’s involvement with the project came as the result of her being “a big fan of his,” in response to a question about King’s award-winning Mister Miracle comic book miniseries. (That character is part of the larger New Gods mythology, and the series offers a glimpse at a potential conclusion to the long-running war that forms the spine of the property.)
Earlier in the week, DuVernay tweeted a photo of herself and King, writing, “For any of you who don’t already know… [King] is a genius.” The two are collaborating on the screenplay for the project, which is “in progress,” DuVernay confirmed.
DuVernay’s New Gods was announced in March 2018. No release date for the feature has been given.
