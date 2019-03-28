'Avatar' Sequels Cast 'Game of Thrones' Actor Brendan Cowell

Filmmaker James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels have a new recruit.

Brendan Cowell, who appeared in the seventh season of HBO's Game of Thrones, has joined the franchise. Cowell will be playing Mick Scoresby, who captains a private sector marine hunting vessel on the planet of Pandora.

Cowell appeared Harrag on the previous season of Game of Thrones, in which his Ironborn character served as a thorn in the side of Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen). The Australian actor is also known for a number of other TV credits including The Slap and Love My Way.

“Jim and I are thrilled to welcome Brendan to the AVATAR family and know that he will bring a great depth to the character of Mick Scoresby," producer Jon Landau said in a statement.

Cameron's Avatar stands as the highest grossing film of all time, with $2.7 billion globally. The first of four sequels is dated for Dec. 18, 2020 and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. The new casting comes one week after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, bringing the Avatar series to the company behind as such box-office mainstays as Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

Cowell is represented by Hamilton Hodell in the UK, United Management in Australia and attorney Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.