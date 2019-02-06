Edie Falco Joins James Cameron's 'Avatar' Franchise

It is unclear how many of the four planned sequels to Cameron's 2009 film Falco will appear in.

Emmy-winner Edie Falco is packing her bags for Pandora.

The Sopranos star will play General Ardmore, a commander in charge of the RDA's interests, in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar movies.

Cameron and producer Jon Landau made the announcement on their social media channels, where Cameron wrote, "Edie Falco is one of the greats — I can't wait to watch her kick some ass on the big screen."

Falco will join Avatar newcomer Kate Winslet, as well as returning stars Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. It is unclear how many of the four planned sequels to Cameron's 2009 film Falco will appear in.

20th Century Fox has scheduled Avatar 2 to open Dec. 18, 2020. It will be followed by Avatar 3 in 2021, Avatar 4 in 2024 and Avatar 5 in 2025.

Falco was last seen in Netflix feature The Land of Steady Habits and in the Susan Sarandon-starrer The Viper Club.

She is repped by ICM and Management 360.