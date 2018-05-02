Who Can Make a Stand in 'Avengers 4'?

[This story contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War]

Things look grim for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) has wiped out half of life in the universe, including many heroes that crumble to ash by the time the credits role. Of those remaining, it looks like this is the roll-call of heroes who lived to fight another day: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and possibly Shuri (Letitia Wright), though she is not definitively shown.

That's far fewer than those who started out in the quest to defeat Thanos. But even with the loss of a number of superheroes, there are still many defenders — including the actual Defenders — out there ready to save Earth (and everywhere else) for the next installment of the series. Sure, many of them are from the world of Marvel TV, which doesn't really make its way into the MCU's films, but it's worth taking a look at the heroes who do exist in this universe who theoretically could be called up for service in next May’s Avengers 4 (assuming they didn't crumble to dust off-camera). Yes, some of these heroes appeared in Infinity War, but this list includes those who didn't make it to the final battle, for whatever reason.

Captain Marvel

Last Seen: Technically, unseen as-yet

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Until Captain Marvel is released next March, audiences won’t know where Brie Larson’s addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all this time, but she’s certainly being called for help in the post-credit sequence of Infinity War, so expect her to show up in the next installment.

Hawkeye

Last Seen: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Clearly, Clint Barton was enough of a pragmatist to realize that arrows weren’t going to be much help against the overwhelming existential threat that was Thanos, and so he chose to take a knee for Infinity War. That just means that he can help out in the next movie, assuming he’s not been turned to dust.

Ant-Man

Last Seen: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: As can be seen in the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang is being monitored by the FBI, presumably as the result of his actions in Civil War. That doesn’t leave much time for superheroing, especially when he has a movie of his own to prepare for.

The Wasp

Last Seen: Ant-Man (2015)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Presumably, Hope Pym was absent from Infinity War for the same reason she wasn’t in Captain America: Civil War — because Marvel wants to debut her in her primary franchise. No, wait; I mean, “she’s still learning the limits of her abilities” or whatever. Nonetheless, the Wasp was one of the founding Avengers in comic book lore and should really show up in one of the group movies sooner rather than later.

Wong

Last Seen: Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Wong was there for Earth’s first contact with the Children of Thanos, but stayed behind to guard the Sanctum Sanctorum. Now that half of all life has been extinguished, you’d hope that he might decide to rejoin the fray. After all, he’s probably the Sorcerer Supreme now, if he survived the cull.

Valkyrie

Last Seen: Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Presumably, the opening of Infinity War would mean that the breakout character from last year’s Thor movie is now dead, having been killed offscreen during the attack on the Asgardian lifeboat by Thanos. Which, all things considered, is a bit of a downer. But with talk of her starring in a spinoff, here's to hoping she escaped — perhaps helping rescue the surviving Asgardians.

Daredevil

Last Seen: Defenders Season 1 (2017)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Although the first strike against Earth was in Manhattan, it was targeting Greenwich Village, and not Hell’s Kitchen. If the attack didn’t go anywhere near Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock wouldn’t have had any reason to intercede. (Also, Matt is technically still recovering from his near-death experience at the end of The Defenders.)

Jessica Jones

Last Seen: Jessica Jones Season 2 (2018)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Given that Jessica barely wanted to be involved in The Defenders, a series she was a central character in, it shouldn’t come as too much surprise that she didn’t volunteer to fight Thanos and his space goons. Perhaps the loss of half of all life might change her mind.

Luke Cage

Last Seen: The Defenders Season 1 (2017)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Given his general outlook and sense of responsibility, there’s little reason beyond the invisible line separating Marvel Studios and Marvel TV why Luke wasn’t in the middle of the action when Thanos attacked Manhattan. Let’s assume that he was still on his way across town by the time everyone else had moved on.

Iron Fist

Last Seen: The Defenders Season 1 (2017)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: The most obvious reason why Danny Rand wouldn’t be in the middle of Infinity War is that he was likely telling an alien invader his backstory in such depth that would be tempted to tell Thanos to forget Earth altogether. That, or he’s in the same position as Luke.

The Punisher

Last Seen: The Punisher Season 1 (2017)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: By the end of the first season of Netflix’s Punisher series, Frank Castle has joined a support group having seemingly completed his mission. (Well, kind of.) Perhaps he has turned over a new leaf as a result, and renounced violence — or perhaps he was in the background of Infinity War, shooting up any potential threat while Iron Man, Doctor Strange et al actually took care of the real problem.

The Runaways

Last Seen: Runaways Season 1 (2018)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Outside of the fact that the Runaways are a group of kids literally running for their lives from their villainous parents as well as the law, it’s unlikely that they’d want to get involved with an alien invasion. That they’re also on the wrong coast of the United States to make a difference likely factors into their lack of appearance, as well.

The Inhumans

Last Seen: Inhumans Season 1 (2017)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: The lack of any Inhumans in Infinity War is something that makes even less sense when you consider that they were originally slated for their own movie way back when, never mind the fact that a race of superpowered beings would presumably offer up at least a handful of characters willing to fight Thanos and his armies. Perhaps, Thanos saw the ratings of their ABC series and decided they weren’t worth the effort.

S.H.I.E.L.D.

Last Seen: Agents of SHIELD Season 5 (2018)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Judging by past experience, it’s likely that ABC’s Agents of SHIELD will offer at least some level of commentary or tie-in to Infinity War, so it’s possible fans will get an actual idea of where Daisy, Fitz, Yo-Yo and the rest were when the Children of Thanos came to town.

Deathlok

Last Seen: Agents of SHIELD Season 5 (2018)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Yes, there was already one former sleeper agent turned cyborg hero during the Wakanda showdown, but who’s to say a second wouldn’t have turned the tide? The last we saw of him was during Fitz and Simmons’ wedding, so perhaps he was recovering from eating too much cake at the reception to help out when the apocalypse arrived on Earth.

Ghost Rider

Last Seen: Agents of SHIELD Season 4 (2017)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Last we saw the Spirit of Vengeance, he was returning to Hell having helped the Agents of SHIELD out of a jam — and lending his demonic essence to Coulson in the process. Perhaps some supernatural occurrence was keeping him busy when Thanos attacked, but I’m pretty sure Cap would accept some hellfire power-up for a potential rematch with the big purple despot if it was available.

Agent Phil Coulson

Last Seen: Agents of SHIELD Season 5 (2018)

Reason For Sitting Out The Infinity War So Far: Without a doubt, this is one Marvel character who almost certainly has to make an appearance in the follow-up to Infinity War. Yes, he’s hanging out with the rest of the Agents of SHIELD these days, but his resurrection has yet to be uncovered by the Avengers, and his role in the first Avengers movie demands a bookend appearance in what is likely to be the final cinematic outing for the original line-up of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. After all, who else can take care of things in a world without Nick Fury?

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now, with the untitled sequel released next May.