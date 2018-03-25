Avengers Assemble for Dying Child Following Twitter Plea

The post got a big response, retweeted more than 10,000 times with numerous people tagging various actors from the Marvel films in the hopes one would notice.

They just don't play heroes on the big screen.

On Sunday, Fox News personality Shannon Bream sent a request out via social media in the hopes of connecting a dying child with one of the actors who make up Marvel's Avengers.

"Need your help Twitterverse — trying to help a young boy who is dying," Bream said. "He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!"

Her post got a big response, retweeted more than 10,000 times with numerous people tagging various actors from the Marvel films in the hopes one would notice.

Well, they did.

Both Chris Evans (Captain America) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) said they would be happy to connect with the young man.

"I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger.” But happy to help," Reynolds said.

Both actors are known to have a huge heart, having spent time with young fans who suffered from serious medical conditions in the past.

Evans stars in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Reynolds in Deadpool 2.

"Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from @jaketapper. I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it," Bream wrote.