'Avengers: Endgame' Clip Reveals New Thanos Plot Point

In case the climax of Captain Marvel didn’t underscore just how powerful — and headstrong — the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually is, the first official clip released from Avengers: Endgame sees Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) make the case that she might be enough to turn the tide against Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all.

While it’s almost guaranteed that the showdown teased in the clip won’t go as planned — the lack of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) anywhere in the room suggests that this scene happens ahead of the climactic slow-motion walk glimpsed in the trailer, meaning that it’s almost certainly happening early in the movie — the clip does offer the chance to see how Carol interacts with the Avengers as a group. In a word, “confidently.” The clip was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week, but this is the first time it has been available to the general public.

Based on footage from trailers, it’s easy to speculate that Carol leading the Avengers into this confrontation doesn’t actually result in a meeting with Thanos at all, but instead a run-in with Tony Stark and Nebula (Karen Gillan) adrift in space — thereby answering the question of just how Tony and Nebula get back to Earth.

The clip also reveals a curious fact, which might play into Endgame’s storyline as a whole: Thanos has used the Infinity Gauntlet again, which means that he’s not done with omnipotence after achieving his goal of balancing the universe. Could absolute power be in the process of corrupting him absolutely, or is there another reason he couldn’t leave well enough alone?

Avengers: Endgame debuts in theaters April 26.