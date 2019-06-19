'Avengers: Endgame' to Get Rerelease With New Footage

Specifics about how much new material will be in the film that already runs three hours is unclear.

It ain't over yet, Avengers fans.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told multiple outlets that Endgame would be heading back to theaters with new footage.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Specifics about how much new footage will be in the film that already runs three hours is unclear.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," Feige told ScreenRant. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

Feige said that the rerelease will hit theaters next weekend. It’s unclear how many screens it will play on and how long the rerelease will be in theaters.

The Disney film already broke numerous box office records in its original release, becoming the second-highest grossing film of all time, behind James Cameron's Avatar.