'Avengers: Endgame' Has More Spoilers Than 'Infinity War,' Director Says

As we approach the final countdown towards Avengers: Endgame, those responsible for making the movie have one final message for fans: Please try to stay away from spoilers as much as possible before release, to make sure all of their work isn’t ruined in advance. (Oh, and don’t spoil the movie for others, but that should go without saying.)

The film from The Russo Bros. is a followup to Avengers: Infinity War, which itself had the most startling ending in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. It saw the directors pen a letter to fans, asking them not to spoil it for those who haven't seen it, something the brothers will likely do again, according to Anthony Russo.

"I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one," Russo told Box Office Pro.

Russo explained that its important for fans to protect themselves from spoilers.

"I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

He went on, “There’s a culture that monetizes secrets around these films — an online culture, a media culture. That’s fair, but it’s also fair for the filmmaker to protect the story.” That, it turns out, is why the Endgame promotion has limited as much information about the movie as it has.

“When I was 11 years old, I went to see The Empire Strikes Back, having seen Star Wars a bunch of times with my uncle. I was at the theater from 11 until 10 at night watching Empire over and over again because I knew nothing about what was going to happen in the film beyond what I’d seen in a trailer in front of a movie once or twice,” the filmmaker explained. “Information was so much more limited. It was so shocking to me what happened that I was emotional watching it. That’s the feeling that my brother and I are trying to replicate for other kids who want to be surprised. It’s why we limit the amount of information in trailers. That’s why we obfuscate it. Audiences are so predictive. Everyone has a PhD in content now, and it’s constant. The smallest clue in a trailer can ruin a movie.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26. Social media will be a minefield for at least 24 hours following.