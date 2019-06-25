Marvel Reveals 'Avengers: Endgame' Rerelease Details

Marvel Studios has announced exactly what will be included in the upcoming rerelease of Avengers: Endgame, and for those hoping to see an extended cut of the movie, it might be a little underwhelming.

The rerelease, officially being called “a Bring Back," event,” will feature the movie in its original cut, accompanied by “a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film,” according to a statement from Marvel. Additionally, a sneak peek at the following week’s Spider-Man: Far From Home will be included.

Participating theaters will be giving away copies of an exclusive poster, featuring the Iron Man gauntlet and the tagline, “We love you 3000,” while stocks last.

News that the movie was headed back to theaters first emerged last week, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teasing that it would feature new footage. It comes as the movie approaches the record held for highest-grossing movie of all time by James Cameron’s Avatar; Avatar made $2.8 billion, with Endgame currently at $2.74 billion.

The “Bring Back event” arrives Friday, ahead of next week’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, a movie that Feige has recently described as “the true end of the entire Infinity Saga,” in that it deals with the impact of Tony Stark’s death on Peter Parker and the world at large. The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond that point remains officially unconfirmed, but at this rate, expecting a "true true end to the Infinity Saga" in a future movie might not be entirely out of the question.