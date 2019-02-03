'Avengers: Endgame' Invades the Super Bowl

Forget the big game. It's time for a new look at Avengers: Endgame.

Per Avengers tradition, the upcoming Marvel Studios superhero movie showed off footage during Super Bowl Sunday. The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame hit in December, showing off a rather bleak world in the aftermath of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) victory in Infinity War. The new look seemingly confirms that Endgame will pick up an appreciable amount of time after Infinity War, which saw half of life in the Universe disappear.

"Where do we go, now that they're gone?" reads what looks like a public service announcement flyer. There are glimpses of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) working on some tech with Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) attending what appears to be a support group of some kind ... perhaps for superheroes unsure what to do in the wake of their greatest loss ever?

"Some people move on, but not us," Rogers says in voiceover.

Endgame stars also stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd. Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo return for the next Avengers installment. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who penned all three Captain America movies as well as Infinity War, are behind the script.

Endgame completed principal photography in October, and in November, Joe Russo said the film had a current runtime of three hours, though that could change throughout the editing process.

Before Endgame, Next up Marvel has Captain Marvel due out March 8.

The previous three Avengers films have also had Super Bowl presences. One of Marvel Studios' most memorable images — a 360-degree shot showing off the Avengers during the Battle of New York — was first seen during the 2012 Super Bowl, while 2015's Age of Ultron and last year's Infinity War also had spots the year's they debuted.

Avengers: Endgame will be released April 26.