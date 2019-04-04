'Avengers: Endgame' Tracking for Monster $200M-$250M U.S. Debut

Avengers: Endgame is poised for a thunderous opening at the domestic box office.

Early tracking for the Marvel Studios film has it coming in at anywhere from $200-250 million over the April 26-28 weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War opened to $257.6 million on the same weekend in April 2018, marking the biggest North American launch of all time, unadjusted for inflation. When Infinity War first came up on tracking, it was tipped for a debut of $185 million-$225 million.

Globally, Infinity War debuted to $640.5 million, also a record. Some box office analysts believe Endgame could open in the $750 million-$800 million range worldwide, thanks to a day and date debut in China.

Interest in Endgame is high, with online websites for AMC Theatres and Fandango becoming clogged with traffic after tickets went on sale Tuesday. Both companies, along with Atom Tickets, are reporting that ticket sales in the first 24 hours are the biggest in history, surpassing previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Endgame is being billed as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, with it expected to be a swan song for a number of its key players, including Chris Evans' Captain America. The ensemble piece also stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira and Karen Gillan.

The story sees the Avengers try to exact revenge on Thanos (Josh Brolin), the villain who killed half of all life in the universe in the events of Infinity War.

Endgame, directed by the Russo brothers, runs 3 hours and 58 seconds, the longest run time of any Marvel Studios title (Infinity War was 2 hours and 29 minutes). The film's running time means one fewer showing a day on any given screen. The superhero pic can try to make up the difference by playing in as many auditoriums as possible in any given location.