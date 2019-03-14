'Avengers: Endgame' Questions Lingering After New Trailer

As I’ve already noted, the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame is somewhat thin on the ground when it comes to actually revealing any new information about the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s certainly got a lot of fodder for those who want to ask some questions.

To start, take a look at 0:37. Who is that girl? Common sense would suggest that the young girl a happy Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is teaching to use a bow and arrow is his daughter, pre-Infinity War, but there’s a lot of online chatter arguing that she’s too old, when compared with the character’s cameo in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and therefore she could be Kate Bishop, AKA the second Hawkeye in Marvel’s comic book mythology. That might be a reach, considering all anyone has to go on is the briefest of appearances in a trailer, but there’s another piece of evidence to suggest that something is up. Unlike the other flashback sequences in the trailer, this scene isn’t color-coded red, white and black. Is that simply because it’s not drawn from another movie, or could it be a clue that this scene isn’t a flashback to before Thanos destroyed half of all life in the universe?

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Here's a breakdown of the questions left after the latest (and, presumably, last) trailer for the most anticipated movie in Marvel Studios history.

1:00: How Important Is Okoye?

Danai Gurira’s Black Panther supporting character makes an unexpected appearance in the trailer, and in a very interesting manner — we get a flashback to a reaction shot to watching T’Challa turn to dust in Avengers: Infinity War. Okoye also shows up prominently in the new poster for Endgame as well, but… isn’t seen anywhere else in the trailer. Does this mean that her role in the movie would be a spoiler if we were to see more, or that she’s merely being included in promotion in the hopes of getting Black Panther fans excited about the latest Avengers film?

1:30, 1:36 and 1:44: Apocalypse When?

With so much disjointed in the new Endgame trailer, there are a lot of questions on the surface of things that have obvious answers that aren’t necessarily correct. For example, “When is any of this happening?” might be a complicated question, given that there are two lines of dialogue that could be taken as nods to the time travel speculation that’s been buzzing around the movie for some time. Similarly, “Why so little Bruce Banner?” is complicated by the probability of a lot more Hulk this time around. Nonetheless, there’s one thing that’s very interesting about three shots in the new Endgame trailer: Rocket (Sean Gunn and Bradley Cooper) and War Machine (Don Cheadle), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Captain America (Chris Evans), all standing looking bloodied and in the middle of the same fight, judging by color palette and lighting. So… exactly who are they fighting here? Thanos (Josh Brolin) again? He is strangely absent from this new trailer…

1:51: Who’s Your Tailor?

Yes, all the Avengers are wearing new costumes during the slow-mo walk that’s now shown up twice in promo for the movies. But it’s not just any new costumes. Look beyond the paint job and it’s clear that they’re wearing versions of Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) Ant-Man costume. Does this confirm that everyone is headed into the Quantum Realm, as has been perhaps the longest-standing rumor about Endgame? (And, for an additional question, which of the Avengers decided that they should all wear the same Avengers-repainted color scheme on their outfits? Even Rhodey’s War Machine armor has been repainted to match.)

2:14: Take Another Look At That Hammer

Yes, yes, yes; the Thor (Chris Hemsworth) / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) scene is very cute, but what exactly is going on with the hammer there? If that’s Stormbreaker from Infinity War, it’s undergone some pretty big changes. It… looks not unlike Mjolnir, but that got destroyed back in Thor: Ragnarok. Again, we know that Stormbringer is in the movie; we see Thor with it at 1:35 in this very trailer. So, does he just have multiple hammers now, or does Mjolnir make a reappearance during the movie? And, if so, how?

All will be revealed when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.