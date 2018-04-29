'Avengers: Infinity War' Box Office: A Rundown of the Records Broken

A look at how the first tentpole of the summer performed around the globe.

Disney and Marvel continue to push the superhero envelope at the box office, with Avengers: Infinity War delivering up their latest victory.

The mega-mashup smashed a number of records in its global debut over the weekend, less than three months after Marvel's Black Panther began its historic run.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Infinity War is the most ambitious amassing of superheroes ever on the big screen and comes as Marvel Studios — led by Kevin Feige — celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Here, The Hollywood Reporter breaks down the movie's box-office achievements:

Biggest Domestic Opening of All Time

Avengers: Infinity War earned $250 million in its first weekend, besting fellow Disney title Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million).

Biggest Worldwide Opening of All Time

The tentpole debuted to $380 million overseas for a global blast off of $630 million — nearly $100 more than the previous record holder, Universal's The Fate of the Furious ($541.9 million).

Thanks to a day-and-date debut China — where Infinity War doesn't open until May 11 — Fate of the Furious still boasts the top international opening with $443.2 million (that included $184.9 million from the Middle Kingdom). Infinity War ranks as the No. 2 foreign opening of all time.

Biggest Superhero Opening of All Time

Marvel's The Avengers was the previous record holder for top superhero launch in North America ($207.4 million), while Warner Bros. and DC's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($422.5 million) held the global crown.

Biggest Saturday of All Time in North America

Fueled by word of mouth, Infinity War clocked in at $83 million on Saturday, well ahead of the previous record holder, Universal's Jurassic World ($69.6 million). The latter had the advantage of opening in the heart of the summer, when kids were out of school.

Infinity War's Friday haul was $106 million, the second-best showing of all time behind Force Awakens ($119.1 million).

Biggest Sunday of All Time in North America

A final Sunday number won't be released until Monday morning, but estimates show Infinity War earning $61 million, narrowly beating Force Awakens ($60 million).

Biggest Opening of All Time in Numerous Markets

Infinity War landed the highest opening of all time in South Korea ($39.2 million), Mexico ($25.1 million), Brazil ($18.8 million), the Philippines ($12.5 million), Thailand ($10 million), Indonesia ($9.6 million) and Malaysia ($8.4 million). In India ($18.6 million), it was the top debut of all time for a Western title and has already passed up the entire runs of The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. It has also already passed up the first Avengers and Ultron in the Philippines.

Among other notable accomplishments, Infinity War was the No. 2 debut of all time in Australia ($23 million), behind Force Awakens.

Infinity War scored the top start of all for a superhero pic in France ($17.7 million), Germany ($14.7 million) and Spain ($8.3), while it was the second-best superhero showing in Italy ($11 million).

Leading all foreign markets with $42.2 million was the U.K./Ireland, where Infinity War boasts the third-biggest launch of all time, including the biggest Saturday in history.