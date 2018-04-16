'Avengers: Infinity War' Casts Carrie Coon in Villain Role

Thanos is getting a little extra help taking on the Avengers.

Carrie Coon will play Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed in an interview with Radio Times.

The character is a member of the Black Order, a group of ruthless aliens that serve Thanos in his villainous quest. She is arguably the most deadly of her group, and was created by comic book writer Jonathan Hickman and debuted along with her colleagues in 2013's New Avengers No. 8 during the "Infinity Stone" storyline.

Coon, known for her work in The Leftovers, Fargo and Steven Spielberg's The Post, noted on Twitter that she is voicing the character and performing mo-cap work while pregnant with her first child.

"It's true! My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight," she tweeted Monday.

Other actors playing the Black Order include Kong: Skull Island actor Terry Notary as Cull Obsidian and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw.

Marvel Studios is opening Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.