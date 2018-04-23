10:44pm PT by THR staff

'Avengers: Infinity War' — First Reactions from the Premiere

The Marvel Studios film made a big impression in Hollywood on Monday.
Avengers: Infinity War has finally been unveiled.

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo introduced Marvel Studios' most ambitious movie yet at the film's Hollywood premiere Monday, and the reactions are pouring in on social media. 

The secrecy for the new Avengers movie has been even greater than usual for Marvel, which generally holds premieres and press screenings several weeks ahead of its official release dates. In the case of Infinity War, Monday's comes just days before the film officially opens on Friday, and official reviews will hit Tuesday afternoon.

The Russos and Marvel have said holding the premiere so close to the release date is to minimize the chance of spoilers leaking out (the filmmakers have even urged fans to stay offline until they can see the movie). Infinity War's sprawling cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

Here is a sampling of what the premiere audience is saying about Avengers: Infinity War.

