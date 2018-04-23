'Avengers: Infinity War' — First Reactions from the Premiere

Avengers: Infinity War has finally been unveiled.

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo introduced Marvel Studios' most ambitious movie yet at the film's Hollywood premiere Monday, and the reactions are pouring in on social media.

The secrecy for the new Avengers movie has been even greater than usual for Marvel, which generally holds premieres and press screenings several weeks ahead of its official release dates. In the case of Infinity War, Monday's comes just days before the film officially opens on Friday, and official reviews will hit Tuesday afternoon.

The Russos and Marvel have said holding the premiere so close to the release date is to minimize the chance of spoilers leaking out (the filmmakers have even urged fans to stay offline until they can see the movie). Infinity War's sprawling cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

Here is a sampling of what the premiere audience is saying about Avengers: Infinity War.

Just got out of the #AvengersInfinityWar premiere. The movie is incredible, epic beyond compare. It’s everything you want it to be. Iron Man and Captain America fuck within the first fifteen minutes. Marvel fans are going to love this one - EASILY top five. — ben mekler (@benmekler) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is my second fave @Marvel movie after #BlackPanther. The superhero interplay is hilarious and surprising at every turn. The action is monumental. And there are actual stakes this time around. Kevin Feige is not f-cking around with this one. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is very weighty and juggles most of its characters with consideration. It’s the closest thing to a Paul Thomas Anderson movie you’ll find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I Am Shook! #Marvel #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YgntkXFIkv — Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) April 24, 2018

Buy a ticket for a second viewing of #AvengersInfinityWar now. The movie delivers, it's huge, and no one in your theater is going to be able to sit quietly through this one. Expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/8eobaAYrSF — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: A movie version of a massive comic-book crossover, for better (fun character interactions) and worse (it's pretty much all Infinity Stone shenanigans). YMMV. #avengersinfinitywar — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar wrecked me and it's probably going to wreck you. Can't wait to see it again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 24, 2018

Infinity WOW! #InfinityWar. Lots of payoffs. Stay till the very END. That’s all I’m saying. pic.twitter.com/ch7adyFK21 — Brian Tong (@briantong) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

#Avengers #InfinityWar: Wow. Just...WOW! I was NOT expecting THIS! What a ballsy movie! Blown away! See this NOW! Do not get spoiled! Can’t believe what I just saw!!!! pic.twitter.com/dITeGTHTsu — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 24, 2018