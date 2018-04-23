'Avengers' Directors Tell Fans to Stay Off Internet to Avoid 'Infinity War' Spoilers  

The world premiere for the Marvel film is in Hollywood on Monday night — and secrets are sure to spill out before the morning.

Avengers: Infinity War will have its world premiere in Hollywood on Monday night — and the film's directors are advising fans to stay offline if they want to truly avoid any spoilers.

Just as they did in the beginning of the month when they asked media to keep on a lid on any spoilers that might come out during the press tour, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo posted another open letter with the hashtag, #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

"Tonight, at our premiere in Los Angeles, we are screening Avengers: Infinity War in its entirety for the first time ever," the letter begins. "If you truly want to avoid any spoilers until you see the film, we recommend you abstain from any social media, or the Internet in general, until you have an opportunity to get to the theater."

That notion is somewhat similar to one Star Wars director Rian Johnson put out there before The Last Jedi premiered, saying fans who want to "come in totally 100% clean" should avoid the trailers. He later had to make it clear he wasn't telling fans to go out of their way to not watch the trailer, but to avoid them if they wanted to know nothing before they saw the film.

Since Infinity War's first trailer, fan sites have been breaking down every single frame, trying desperately to decipher clues about what is going to happen — and who might not make it out of this one alive. In fact, the potential for spoilers is so great, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said the title for 2019's Avengers 4 is being kept under wraps, because that itself would be a spoiler.

The Infinity War premiere is expected to be a who's who of Hollywood thanks to the Marvel film finally tying all of its characters together. It is highly unlikely any actor in the film would dare (intentionally) spoil anything, but there will also be members of the media at the screening, and it is a good bet some will do breakdowns and think pieces for fans who just cannot wait for opening day, which is Friday.