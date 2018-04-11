'Avengers' Video Teases the Family Aspects of 'Infinity War'

While Marvel Studios inevitably intended for the one takeaway from its latest Avengers: Infinity War behind-the-scenes tease to be that everyone involved really loves working together and is part of a gigantic extended family, it’s far more likely that fans will remember an entirely different element: Thor is not a dude. He is a man.

That announcement came from Drax (Dave Bautista) at the top of the new short, which plays up the lightheartedness in a way that other promotion for the movie has avoided to a certain degree; instead of the threat posed by Thanos (Josh Brolin), or shots of the Avengers looking worried, frustrated or sweaty, the focus is on reminding the viewers of the good times they’ve shared with Marvel. (What better way to get them to appreciate the upcoming 10th anniversary of the studio?)

The video also subtly teases one of the primary appeals of Avengers: Infinity War: unexpected team-ups. Even in the interview portions, we see an interaction between Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, while Benedict Cumberbatch talks about Pratt, and Robert Downey Jr. talks about Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange and Star-Lord, it seems, get around.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.