Tessa Thompson Addresses 'Avengers: Infinity War' Absence With Parody Twitter Account

Valkyrie's fate was not addressed in the latest Marvel installment.

Tessa Thompson over the weekend posted a small spoiler in hilarious form when she revealed Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok would not appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

On Sunday, Thompson tweeted a picture of Bucky (Sebastian Stan) holding a goat. "Me in Infinity War," the actress wrote.

The joke is that someone created a parody account in March, @Tessasgoats, which features goats supposedly that look like Thompson. The actress clearly likes the account, as she follows it.

Valkyrie’s fate was not addressed in Infinity War. The movie opens with the Asgardian refugee ship seen in the end of Ragnarok decimated by Thanos and his children. Almost everyone on board has been killed, but the audience is not shown Valkyrie's body.

Thompson's character played a major role in Ragnarok, helping Bruce Banner and Thor to escape the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Avengers: Infinity War earned an estimated $250 million in its first weekend. which could climb as high as $257 million once final weekend grosses are tallied.