'Avengers: Infinity War' Tracking for Huge $200M U.S. Launch

The mega superhero mashup opens in theaters later this month.

Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is tracking to open to a huge $175 million-$200 million at the domestic box office.

Projections could easily climb higher in the three weeks that remain before the movie's debut in theaters on April 27.

Only seven films have ever opened to $175 million or more domestically, not adjusting for inflation. Four superhero movies from Disney/Marvel grace the list; The Avengers ($207.4 million), Black Panther ($202 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.3 million) and Captain America: Civil War ($179.1 million).

The other three films are Disney/Lucasfilms' Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) — No. 1 on the list of top domestic openings — Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220 million) and Universal's Jurassic World ($208.8 million).

Tracking for Avengers: Infinity War is similar to the previous Avengers and Star Wars films.

Infinity War reunites the Avengers gang and friends, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), as they join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew to stop the evil intergalactic despot Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The movie will open in the wake of the staggering success of Marvel and Disney's Black Panther, which has grossed north of $1.128 billion at the worldwide box office is about to eclipse Titanic ($659.4 million) in North America to become the No. 3 title of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Black Panther stars Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke also appear in Infinity War, the third outing in the Avengers series. Other characters from the MCU making a play include Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper are some of the stars from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise appearing in Infinity War.