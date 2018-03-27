'Avengers: Infinity War' TV Spot Shows Off a Sassy Groot

Groot is here for Avengers: Infinity War, and he's got major attitude.

In a new TV spot, the Guardians of the Galaxy fan-favorite gets told by Peter Quill (or Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt) to put his video game away. "I don't want to tell you again," Quill says. To which Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) gives his usual reply of "I am Groot," but in a mocking tone and with major side-eye. Quill and Drax (Dave Bautista) react in shock, as apparently the translation of that particular declaration is not exactly PG, and scold him for his language.

Audiences first got a look at the more grown up version of baby Groot in the mid-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but this is the first time he's had his own moment to shine in promo clips for Infinity War.

Although fans call him teen groot, in a Facebook Live stream last May, Guardians director James Gunn revealed that "teen" may not be the right description for this version of the character, who's grown up quite a bit from the baby Groot seen in the second Guardians film. "That's actually adolescent Groot. I would call him tween Groot. We call him adolescent Groot, he's not quite teen Groot yet," said Gunn.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and assembles a large swath of the Marvel universe, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), as well as a number of stars from the runaway hit Black Panther, such as Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke.

The film opens in theaters a week earlier than first expected, on April 27, as opposed to the first week of May.