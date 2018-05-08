Disney's Bob Iger Won't Rule Out More Avengers After 'Avengers 4'

Next year's Avengers 4 is being billed as the end of the journey for many of Marvel Studios' favorite heroes, but it won't be the end of the Avengers.

Little is known about Marvel's plans following 2019's Avengers 4, save for sequels to Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but Disney CEO Bob Iger teased the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Tuesday during an earnings call.

"We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we've plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade," said Iger. "I'm guessing we will try our hand at what I'll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't see more Avengers down the road. We just haven't made any announcements about that."

Disney is riding high as Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War continues its box-office rampage — and Iger noted that the 19 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have earned more than $16 billion globally.

Iger said that the goal with Avengers 4, which filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo shot back-to-back with Infinity War, was to "have a significant conclusion" to the story that began with 2008's Iron Man. But he wouldn't rule out more Avengers movies down the road.

"Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie," Iger said.

One of the challenges with Infinity War was the scale of its cast, noted Disney CFO Christine McCarthy.

"I think the outstanding performance is nothing short of stellar," she said, adding "there is one difference in this movie … that's the size of the cast. ... Because of the size of the cast involved and the cost of the movie, the scale, the magnitude, while this film is going to be very profitable, it may not be on the same return level as some of the other films, because of the sheer scale of it."

Infinity War has made more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

