Avengers Stars Read 'Twas the Mad Titan Thanos'

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo and more of the superhero actors shared the kid's version of what happened last in Infinity War.

As the arrival of Avengers: Endgame inches ever closure, the stars of the Marvel franchise visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to read excerpts from (the fictional) 'Twas the Mad Titan Thanos'.

Excitement for Endgame is at a fever pitch. Advance tickets sales broke records last week — and they broke websites, too.

Last Wednesday, AMC confirmed that the "unprecedented" number of fans trying to get Endgame tickets indeed crashed the company's site and mobile app with traffic volume approximately 10 times higher than normal, and double AMC’s previous record, a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. As with Fandango, Endgame was AMC’s new U.S. first-day presale record holder, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens by approximately 50 percent.

And the madness did not stop there.

Tickets for opening day hit the secondary market, where they were going for hundreds, even thousands of dollars on sites, such as eBay.

Endgame is poised for a huge opening at the domestic box office, with early tracking coming in at anywhere from $200 million-$250 million over the April 26-28 weekend. Infinity War opened to $257.6 million on the same weekend in April 2018, marking the biggest North American launch of all time, unadjusted for inflation. When Infinity War first came up on tracking, it was tipped for a debut of $185 million-$225 million.