'Avengers' Writers to Headline Hall H Panel at Comic-Con (Exclusive)

Fans who want to know more about the secrets behind Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame — as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and more — will have their chance to get answers directly from the source. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will appear in their own spotlight panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

The two writers — who also wrote Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Thor: The Dark World for Marvel Studios — will be appearing in Hall H on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m., in a panel moderated by Jeff Goldsmith, publisher of Backstory Magazine and host of The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast.

Post-Marvel, the screenwriter are working on Electric State for filmmaker Andy Muschietti, and are serving as co-presidents of story for the Russo Bros.' company AGBO.

The panel is just one of two high profile Marvel Studios-related panels in Hall H on the Friday of the annual pop-culture extravaganza. Immediately following Markus and McFeely, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be the subject of their own spotlight panel, moderated by Collider’s Steven Weintraub.

The announcement of the Markus/McFeely panel comes ahead of this weekend's re-release of Avengers: Endgame, described by Marvel as a "Bring Back event," as the movie nears the all-time box office record currently held by James Cameron's Avatar. Given the mammoth success of Endgame, at least Markus and McFeely can rest assured that it's extremely unlikely that they'll accidentally spoil the movie for anyone in the audience who hasn't managed to see it yet.

San Diego Comic-Con runs July 17 through 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.