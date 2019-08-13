Awkwafina to Star in Adaptation of 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'

John Raffo wrote the screenplay based on the A. Lee Martinez novel from Saga Press. Legendary acquired the feature film rights.

Jon Shestack (Dan in Real Life, Before I Fall) will produce. Jon Silk will oversee alongside Jay Ashenfelter for Legendary.

Since breaking out last summer in Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina has quickly become a highly in-demand star. She is currently in theaters with Lulu Wang's The Farewell, and will next be seen in Sony's Jumanji sequel. It was recently announced she will star in Marvel Studio's superhero stand-alone, Shang-Chi, and will voice scuttle in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

Awkwafina is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose; Martinez is repped by Gersh and CookeMcDermid Literary Management; Raffo is repped by APA and attorney Tanya Mallean.