Awkwafina to Star in Adaptation of 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'

by Mia Galuppo
Legendary Entertainment is behind the fantasy adventure.
Brian Higbee
Awkwafina will star in an adaptation of the fantasy adventure The Last Adventure of Constance Verity.

The story follows Constance Verity who, for mysterious reasons, was thrust into a battle with the supernatural from the moment she was born, and has been saving the world from disaster ever since. Now Connie is exhausted and wants to sample what she has missed out on — a boyfriend, a normal job, best friends — but it's not easy to walk away from a life of adventure when in fact you are the chosen one.

John Raffo wrote the screenplay based on the A. Lee Martinez novel from Saga Press. Legendary acquired the feature film rights.

Jon Shestack (Dan in Real Life, Before I Fall) will produce. Jon Silk will oversee alongside Jay Ashenfelter for Legendary.

Since breaking out last summer in Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina has quickly become a highly in-demand star. She is currently in theaters with Lulu Wang's The Farewell, and will next be seen in Sony's Jumanji sequel. It was recently announced she will star in Marvel Studio's superhero stand-alone, Shang-Chi, and will voice scuttle in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid.  

Awkwafina is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose; Martinez is repped by Gersh and CookeMcDermid Literary Management; Raffo is repped by APA and attorney Tanya Mallean.

