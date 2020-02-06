HEAT VISION

Baby Yoda Is Already Best Selling Funko Pop of All Time

by Ryan Parker
"It's bananas," art director Reis O'Brien says of the popularity.
'The Mandalorian'   |   Courtesy of Disney+
The figure has not even been released and yet it is already the best selling Funko Pop of all time. Of course, it is The Child, aka "Baby Yoda" from The Mandalorian. Funko Art Director Reis O'Brien revealed the news on Thursday via a Twitter video in which he discussed the development of the toy. 

"It's bananas," O'Brien said of the figure's popularity. He added that the company was sent design specs for the character on a need-to-know basis. No one was shown early episodes of the series prior to Disney sending over character information for the toys. 

Heat Vision breakdown

"They've got to guard spoilers, they've got to keep secrets," O'Brien said. "As far as story points go, we get nothing." 

The Baby Yoda Funko Pop figure was unveiled in December which is when it was made available for pre-order. It will be released in May. O'Brien did not disclose how many units have already been ordered. 

The character took the world by storm when the little tyke appeared for the first time in the Disney+ series' initial episode. 

Fans clamored for toys, but there were none available for the holiday season because Disney did not want any spoilers to leak via catalogs. 

