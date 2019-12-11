Baby Yoda Makes It Into Time's People of the Year Issue
Some joked Baby Yoda would be named Times' Person of the Year after the adorable Star Wars character swept the country by storm in November. Well, funny enough, the little green tyke featured in The Mandalorian on Disney+ did make it into the issue released Wednesday.
Sixteen-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year, but there were other categories, such as Entertainer of the Year and Businessperson of the Year. And it just so happens that Disney CEO Bob Iger was crowned the latter.
And for the magazine illustration by Tim O’Brien, Iger is holding Baby Yoda.
“Painting Bob Iger was fun, but of course, like almost the entire universe, being able to paint baby Yoda at a time when he’s blowing up the Internet was thrilling,” said O’Brien, who has created more than 30 covers for the magazine.
Iger even talked about the character — officially called "The Child" but known to the Internet as "Baby Yoda" — in his Time profile.
“As soon as those ears popped up from under the blanket, and the eyes, I knew,” says Iger, recalling his excitement for the character. And he also says in the profile it was his call to hold off on Baby Yoda merchandise, which fans have been ravenous for since the show's premiere last month on the new streaming service.
Series creator Jon Favreau explained the lack of items was done on purpose to avoid spoilers. It's common for details from spoiler-phobic movies like the Avengers or Star Wars franchises to come out via toy catalogs months ahead of time.
So keeping Baby Yoda toys back worked to avoid that reveal coming to light. However, the downside would seem to be bootleggers running wild.
Still, some merchandise, such as shirts, have arrived for the holiday season. But figures and other toys will not be available until next year.
"Painting Bob Iger was fun, but of course, like almost the entire universe, being able to paint baby Yoda at a time when he's blowing up the internet was thrilling," says artist Tim O'Brien, who has created more than 30 covers for TIME #TIMEPOY https://t.co/jN6wbV6H1Q pic.twitter.com/5MTTl2yq9U— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
- Ryan Parker
