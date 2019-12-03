New Baby Yoda Merch Is a Good News, Bad News Situation

Hasbro previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that its toys would not be available until next year.

Series creator Jon Favreau has explained the lack of items was done on purpose to avoid spoilers, as it is common for details from spoiler-phobic movies like the Avengers or Star Wars franchises to come out via toy catalogs months ahead of time.

So keeping Baby Yoda toys back worked to avoid that reveal coming to light. However, the downside would seem to be that bootleggers are running wild on sites such as eBay and Etsy.

Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard told THR Monday she too has been bombarded with Baby Yoda toy requests, but she is glad there was restraint with the character.

"Everyone is super pissed that there’s no merch," she said with a laugh. "Everyone is like, 'I want a Baby Yoda stuffed toy!' But, I think they made a good choice in not focusing there and just focusing on the storytelling."

A number of officially licensed items, mostly clothes with a print of the character, are available at stores such as Hot Topic and on Amazon, but the variety is minimal.

The child character continues to be massively popular among fans and it seems there are new memes spreading across social media each week with every new episode.