New Baby Yoda Merch Is a Good News, Bad News Situation
Star Wars fans clamoring for Baby Yoda merchandise got a bit of good news on Tuesday, which was followed at lightspeed with not-so-great news.
Disney announced that a number of The Child items were officially available for pre-order, including a a bobble-head, a Mattel plush and a Funko! pop, which is welcome news for fans who have been smitten with the cute little tyke since The Mandalorian launched on Disney+ last month. However, there is an issue. The toys will not be available in time for Christmas. In fact, as it stands right now, some won't be available until spring, according to the site.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Hasbro previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that its toys would not be available until next year.
Series creator Jon Favreau has explained the lack of items was done on purpose to avoid spoilers, as it is common for details from spoiler-phobic movies like the Avengers or Star Wars franchises to come out via toy catalogs months ahead of time.
So keeping Baby Yoda toys back worked to avoid that reveal coming to light. However, the downside would seem to be that bootleggers are running wild on sites such as eBay and Etsy.
Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard told THR Monday she too has been bombarded with Baby Yoda toy requests, but she is glad there was restraint with the character.
"Everyone is super pissed that there’s no merch," she said with a laugh. "Everyone is like, 'I want a Baby Yoda stuffed toy!' But, I think they made a good choice in not focusing there and just focusing on the storytelling."
A number of officially licensed items, mostly clothes with a print of the character, are available at stores such as Hot Topic and on Amazon, but the variety is minimal.
The child character continues to be massively popular among fans and it seems there are new memes spreading across social media each week with every new episode.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Ryan Parker, Aaron Couch
-
-
by Aaron Couch
-
by Aaron Couch
-