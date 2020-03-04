Baby Yoda Toys Likely Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Julie Duffy, spokeswoman for Hasbro told The Hollywood Reporter the company would not comment on production status of specific brands or products, including Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda toys were set to be arriving in stores this spring; some pre-orders were setting records.

Toys for the character that seemed to take the world by storm last fall were not available because Disney did not want to the reveal of Baby Yoda to be spoiled by toy catalogues ahead of The Mandalorian's debut.

Fans were so ravenous for toys that some began to make their own. Bootleg merchandise also flooded the market.