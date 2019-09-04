HEAT VISION

'Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting' Sets Cast With Indya Moore, Tom Felton (Exclusive)

by Mia Galuppo
Tamara Smart and Oona Laurence will lead the family feature based on the book series of the same name.
Netflix has set the cast for its latest family feature — Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting.

Tamara Smart, who next will be seen in Disney's Artemis Fowl, and Pete's Dragon actress Oona Laurence will lead the streaming feature, which has also set Pose breakout Indya Moore and Harry Potter alum Tom Felton.

Alessio Scalzotto and Ian Ho are also set for Babysitter's Guide, which has already begun principal photography in Vancouver.

Based on the first book in the series by Joe Ballarini from Harper Collins imprint Katherine Tegen Books, the film will follow first-time babysitter Kelly Ferguson, whose charge is kidnapped by the Boogeyman. She then discovers a secret society of fierce babysitters who protect children — and an entire world of monsters she will have to fight in order to save the child she's looking after.

Veteran television director Rachel Talalay (Dr. Who, Riverdale, Sherlock) will helm the genre family feature. Ballarini adapted his own story.

Ivan Reitman will produce for The Montecito Picture Company with Amie Karp. Tom Pollock for The Montecito Picture Company and Ilona Herzberg will exec produce, along with Naia Cucukov for Walden Media, which is also working with the streamer on The Baby-Sitter's Club series.

Smart, whose credits include Netflix's The Worst Witch and Nickelodeon's upcoming reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, is repped by Gersh, the U.K.'s Top Talent, Alan Siegel Entertainment and Sloane Offer.  Laurence, repped by UTA, CESD, Zoom Talent and Peikoff Mahan, will next be seen in Liz Garbus' Lost Girls

Moore, who will next be seen in Lena Waithe's Universal drama Queen & Slim, is repped by CAA, Calli Company and Del Shaw. Felton is repped by the U.K.'s Troika, Gersh, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman. Ho is repped by Canada's Noble Caplan Abrams and Scalzotto is repped by Cunningham Escott Slevin & Doherty. Ballarini is repped by Verve and McKuin Frankel.

 

