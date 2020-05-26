HEAT VISION

'Back to the Future': Campaign Created to Nominate Sequels for National Film Registry

by Ryan Parker
The original film was inducted into the registry in 2007.
'Back to the Future: Part III'   |   Universal City Studios/Photofest
The original film was inducted into the registry in 2007.

A public campaign has been started in an effort to nominate both Back to the Future: Part II and Part III to the National Film Registry.

Back to the Future writer-producer Bob Gale and the trilogy's official website are encouraging fans to vote for the films to be preserved. The original film was nominated and inducted into the registry in 2007. 

Heat Vision breakdown

A film must be deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" for preservation by the Library of Congress. 

Along with the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future coming up in July, the films have been in the news lately for a number of reasons. 

Most recently, Gale asked Universal Pictures to destroy an edited version of Part II after it streamed a short while on Netflix. Gale said he did not know the version existed and did not want it to be shown again. Gale said the blame was on Universal, not Netflix. 

Fans also got a treat when Josh Gad welcomed the cast and crew to be a part of his popular web series, Reunited Apart. There, they shared some behind the scenes stories and did a few fun cold readings of popular character exchanges. 

Before that, the age-old (nerd) debate about a possible plot hole in Back to the Future raged on Twitter before Gale closed the door on the topic once and for all. 

The anniversary for Back to the Future is July 3. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Amazon Studios Acquires Blumhouse Thriller 'Run Sweetheart Run'
    by Mia Galuppo
  2. Gorillaz and Z2 Comics Team for 'Almanac' Release This Fall
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Phil Pirrello
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Back to the Future': Campaign Created to Nominate Sequels for National Film Registry
by Ryan Parker
2.
Banff: Jennifer Connelly Talks Return to TV in 'Snowpiercer' Adaptation
by Etan Vlessing
3.
California Authorities Bring Suit Against 'Criminal Minds' Team for "Unchecked" Sexual Harassment
by Eriq Gardner
4.
Richard Herd, Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 87
by Chris Koseluk
5.
The Safdie Brothers Set First-Look Deal With HBO
by Bryn Elise Sandberg