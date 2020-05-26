'Back to the Future': Campaign Created to Nominate Sequels for National Film Registry

A film must be deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" for preservation by the Library of Congress.

Along with the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future coming up in July, the films have been in the news lately for a number of reasons.

Most recently, Gale asked Universal Pictures to destroy an edited version of Part II after it streamed a short while on Netflix. Gale said he did not know the version existed and did not want it to be shown again. Gale said the blame was on Universal, not Netflix.

Fans also got a treat when Josh Gad welcomed the cast and crew to be a part of his popular web series, Reunited Apart. There, they shared some behind the scenes stories and did a few fun cold readings of popular character exchanges.

Before that, the age-old (nerd) debate about a possible plot hole in Back to the Future raged on Twitter before Gale closed the door on the topic once and for all.

The anniversary for Back to the Future is July 3.