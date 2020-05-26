'Back to the Future': Campaign Created to Nominate Sequels for National Film Registry
A public campaign has been started in an effort to nominate both Back to the Future: Part II and Part III to the National Film Registry.
Back to the Future writer-producer Bob Gale and the trilogy's official website are encouraging fans to vote for the films to be preserved. The original film was nominated and inducted into the registry in 2007.
Heat Vision breakdown
A film must be deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" for preservation by the Library of Congress.
Along with the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future coming up in July, the films have been in the news lately for a number of reasons.
Most recently, Gale asked Universal Pictures to destroy an edited version of Part II after it streamed a short while on Netflix. Gale said he did not know the version existed and did not want it to be shown again. Gale said the blame was on Universal, not Netflix.
Fans also got a treat when Josh Gad welcomed the cast and crew to be a part of his popular web series, Reunited Apart. There, they shared some behind the scenes stories and did a few fun cold readings of popular character exchanges.
Before that, the age-old (nerd) debate about a possible plot hole in Back to the Future raged on Twitter before Gale closed the door on the topic once and for all.
The anniversary for Back to the Future is July 3.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Aaron Couch
-
-
by Phil Pirrello
-
by Graeme McMillan