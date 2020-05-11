'Back to the Future' Cast Reunites for Josh Gad's Retro Series Fundraiser

In the newest chapter of the series, Gad first chatted (over video) with stars Christopher Lloyd and Michal J. Fox before bringing in other familiar faces, such as Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen and Elisabeth Shue. Gad was also able to wrangle screenwriter Bob Gale and writer-director Bob Zemeckis. Trilogy composer Alan Silvestri and rocker Huey Lewis also joined the chat. And self-described Back to the Future superfan (and Star Wars filmmaker) J.J. Abrams dropped in on the fun.

The group talked about their time on the franchise and which scenes they enjoyed working on the most. There were even a few lines readings of some of the most iconic exchanges.

Gale and Zemeckis recounted how they had to battle studio Universal on the title of the film and Lewis talked about how he had no clue what to write for a film about time travel, so he instead wrote the classic "Power of Love."

The Back to the Future episode was directed by James Merryman and produced by Merryman and Meghan Monaco.

Watch the full Reunited Apart with Josh Gad below.