'Back to the Future: Part II' Film-Worn Sneaker Sells for Nearly $100K

That's heavy, doc.

One of the Nike Mag sneakers worn in the 1989 classic Back to the Future: Part II sold Sunday for nearly $100,000 on eBay.

The shoe, which was in pretty bad shape and somewhat disintegrating, had 220 bids and sold for $92,100, according to the auction page.

The Marty McFly footwear was a single left shoe, made for Michael J. Fox.

In the film, Marty and Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown travel to the future where, in 2015, shoes have power laces.

A small number of fans got their hands on some working Nike Mag shoes with power laces in 2016. Only 89 pairs were made. The shoes were raffled off to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Fox got the first pair of working shoes to keep. In the 1989 movie, the power lace effect was movie magic.

In 2011, a version of the shoe was released with 1,500 pairs auctioned on eBay to also benefit the foundation. However, those shoes did not have power-lace capability.

The automatic lacing system patent was filed by Nike in July 2013.