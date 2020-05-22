'Back to the Future' Writer Asks Universal to Destroy Netflix Censored Version of Sequel

Screenwriter Bob Gale explained what happened and why it was not Netflix's fault.

"The blame is on Universal who somehow furnished Netflix an edited version of the movie," Gale said. "I learned about it some ten days ago from an eagle-eyed fan, and had the studio rectify the error. The version now running is the uncensored, unedited, original version."

He continued, "Apparently, this was a foreign version which neither director Robert Zemeckis nor I even knew existed, for some country that had a problem with the Oh La La magazine cover. I asked that the studio destroy this version. FYI, Netflix does not edit films — they only run the versions that are supplied to them. So they're blameless. You can direct your ire at Universal, but I think they will be a lot more careful in the future — and with 'the future.'"

All three Back to the Future films are currently streaming on Netflix.