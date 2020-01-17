'Bad Boys 4' in the Works (Exclusive)

Chris Bremner, who worked on Bad Boys for Life, has been tapped to pen the script, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Smith and Lawrence are, of course, expected to return and the plan is there for not to have the same time lag between Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life. The time lag was due to several factors, such as spiraling budgetary costs, but also about finding the right story.

The sequel had several fits and stops in recent years, with different writers and directors coming and going. The movie’s final writing credits include Joe Carnahan and Peter Craig receiving "story by" credit and sharing "screenplay by" credit with Bremner.

The movie has been garnering quite positive reviews and, despite the lines of “One last time” in the trailer, leaves plenty of room for a sequel by the end.

Bremner's schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney, among other projects. That project is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life. He is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.