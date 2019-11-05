Martin Lawrence Ends Retirement to Help Will Smith in 'Bad Boys for Life' Trailer

The film also stars franchise newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig, while Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed.

The second trailer begins with Mike dangerously driving his car. Following Marcus' pleads for him to slow down, Mike finally stops and Marcus says, "Get me the fuck out of this car."

Marcus later tells Mike that he is ready to retire as a detective, while Mike plans to run "down criminals until I'm 100." Opposing clips show Mike fighting off bad guys and Marcus lounging on a recliner in sweatpants.

Mike is later introduced to the new team he is assigned to work with, which includes Hudgens, Melton and Ludwig's characters. He describes the younger detectives as "a High School Musical boy band with guns."

When a man sets out to kill Mike, Marcus temporarily ends his retirement to help his friend. "My family is the only thing that matters, so I'm not letting you go on a suicide mission alone," he says.

A montage of intense clips follows that shows Marcus and Mike fighting the bad guys, while they also ride motorcycles and dodge helicopters.

The trailer concludes with a body falling from a building and landing on Marcus's wife's car. While Mike tells him to keep moving, Marcus pulls out his phone to tell his wife the news. "She knows. She always knows," he whimpers.

Bad Boys for Life will be in theaters on Jan. 17. Watch the full trailer below.