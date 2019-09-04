'Bad Boys for Life' and the Charms of a Legacy Sequel

The trailer for Bad Boys for Life suggests an approach that’s not interested in topping what came before, but delivering on the comedic dynamics between Mike and Marcus with stylish action sequences geared towards the kind of mid-budget spectacle and quality that have made the John Wick films such a hit. Its smaller scope and scale position the film as one much closer to the original 1995 film. Part of this undoubtedly stems from the fact that Michael Bay did not return for the third film. Picking up the toolbox of explosions are rising filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, relative newcomers. While this is their first go at franchise filmmaking, El Arbi and Fallah go the distance in matching the look of Bad Boys for Life with that glossy sheen and lusty-eyed look at consumer culture that Bay knows so well. Legacy sequels have a way of creating a different aesthetic from their original films, which is sometimes beneficial and other times less so. While Bad Boys for Life doesn’t look like a pure imitation of Bay, there seems enough there to keep the film of a piece with the other two films.

Legacy sequels typically find former action icons old and broken, or old and happy. Bad Boys for Life doesn’t seem to be approaching Mike and Marcus from that angle. They’re older, sure, and Marcus has some inclination towards retiring, but it doesn’t feel like we’re walking into a world that’s changed or no longer in need of them. Instead, it’s a world that’s familiar, glamorous, and one where they’re still the top dogs. Joe Pantoliano is still present as Captain Howard, and the new recruits, played by Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton, don’t look like they’re being set up to be handed the keys to the franchise – something the trailer’s coda pokes fun at. Even though underscored by the refrain of “one last time,” Bad Boys for Life doesn’t look like any other legacy sequel. It doesn’t feel like we’re saying goodbye to characters at the end of their rope, or ones who have become outdated in a modern society. Rather, it feels like we’re welcoming home these characters after a long break, and giving them a trilogy capper that feels just as exciting now as it would have a decade ago.