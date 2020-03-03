J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, 'F9' Writer, Warner Bros. Team for Supernatural Thriller 'The Pinkerton' (Exclusive)

The logline details are being kept behind the silver badge, but the project has been described as a supernatural revenge thriller in what sources say is a Western setting. Pinkerton is the name of the detective agency that got its start in the mid-1800s, becoming famous for acting as security for President Abraham Lincoln and working for corporations during America’s industrial age.

The project is intended for the studio’s theatrical pipeline, with Peter Dodd overseeing.

Casey worked with Abrams when he did a rewrite on the producer’s 2016 thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane. He also wrote Kin, the 2018 sci-fi thriller that starred Jack Reynor, and his hitman thriller Leo From Toledo is heading towards an April production start with Joe Carnahan in the director’s chair and Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo starring.

Casey, repped by Write Large, is also a co-writer on F9, the latest installment of the Vin Diesel-led Fast & Furious franchise that Universal is set to release May 22.

Meanwhile, Bad Robot is readying the launch of the third season of the HBO sci-fi thriller Westworld.