Chris Hemsworth Checks in with 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Trailer

It's time to check in to the El Royale.

The first trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale introduces viewers to a hotel that definitely is not designed for a relaxing getaway. Writer-director Drew Goddard's film centers on a run-down hotel near California’s Lake Tahoe, where a number of shady characters collide.

The film takes place over the course of one night, and the characters will be given a shot at redemption, but by the looks of the trailer, things don't go well.

Bad Times at the El Royale's cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman and Nick Offerman.

Goddard is known for writing and directing the 2012 cult horror hit Cabin in the Woods, which also starred Hemsworth. He's next set to helm the Deadpool spinoff X-Force with Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin.

20th Century Fox is releasing Bad Times at the El Royale Oct. 5.