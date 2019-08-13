HEAT VISION

Barbie Visits a Galaxy Far, Far Away With New 'Star Wars' Line

by Graeme McMillan
Figures inspired by the original 1977 movie are available for pre-order now.
In the lead-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and Mattel have announced a partnership written in the stars: a new line of Barbie dolls, based on designs and concept artwork created for Star Wars.

The collection, Star Wars x Barbie, consists of three figures, each inspired by concept art for the original 1977 Star Wars movie but reimagined via what Mattel describes as “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” The three figures are based on R2-D2, Princess Leia and Darth Vader, with the latter described as “captur[ing] Darth Vader’s Sith armor silhouette in a head-to-toe shiny-black ensemble,” in the official product description, which adds, “Metallic details at her collar and waist, dark glasses and an emblematic black cape finish the look.”

Each of the figures are currently available for preorder for $100 each, ahead of a mid-November release.

