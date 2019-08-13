Barbie Visits a Galaxy Far, Far Away With New 'Star Wars' Line

Figures inspired by the original 1977 movie are available for pre-order now.

In the lead-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and Mattel have announced a partnership written in the stars: a new line of Barbie dolls, based on designs and concept artwork created for Star Wars.

The collection, Star Wars x Barbie, consists of three figures, each inspired by concept art for the original 1977 Star Wars movie but reimagined via what Mattel describes as “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” The three figures are based on R2-D2, Princess Leia and Darth Vader, with the latter described as “captur[ing] Darth Vader’s Sith armor silhouette in a head-to-toe shiny-black ensemble,” in the official product description, which adds, “Metallic details at her collar and waist, dark glasses and an emblematic black cape finish the look.”

Introducing the all-new #StarWars x @Barbie Dolls, inspired by the film, Star Wars: A New Hope.Celebrating the original concept art, this collectible set pays homage to three iconic characters.



Each of the figures are currently available for preorder for $100 each, ahead of a mid-November release.