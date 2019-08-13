Barbie Visits a Galaxy Far, Far Away With New 'Star Wars' Line
In the lead-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and Mattel have announced a partnership written in the stars: a new line of Barbie dolls, based on designs and concept artwork created for Star Wars.
The collection, Star Wars x Barbie, consists of three figures, each inspired by concept art for the original 1977 Star Wars movie but reimagined via what Mattel describes as “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” The three figures are based on R2-D2, Princess Leia and Darth Vader, with the latter described as “captur[ing] Darth Vader’s Sith armor silhouette in a head-to-toe shiny-black ensemble,” in the official product description, which adds, “Metallic details at her collar and waist, dark glasses and an emblematic black cape finish the look.”
Introducing the all-new #StarWars x @Barbie Dolls, inspired by the film, Star Wars: A New Hope.Celebrating the original concept art, this collectible set pays homage to three iconic characters.— Mattel (@Mattel) August 13, 2019
Pre-order now on @Amazon! pic.twitter.com/fS0CkMdxLa
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Each of the figures are currently available for preorder for $100 each, ahead of a mid-November release.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Patrick Shanley
-
-
-
-
by Mia Galuppo