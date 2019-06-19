'Barry' Breakout Anthony Carrigan Joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' As Villain (Exclusive)

Carrigan's hot streak continues and comes on the heels of him booking a role in Kevin Hart's 'Fatherhood.'

Anthony Carrigan, who plays fan-favorite Noho Hank in HBO’s Barry, has joined Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the Bill & Ted comedies.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing the movie, which will shoot July in New Orleans, that has a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the screenwriter duo behind the first two Bill & Ted movies.

The cast already includes William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi).

The new story, according to the production, once again centers on the affable best-friends, now middle-aged and still yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny. When a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can safe life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe, the pair set out on a new adventure, helped along by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

Carrigan’s character details are being kept in a phone booth but it known that he will the duo’s relentless adversary.

Scott Kroopf, who produced Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, is producing the new movie alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios.

Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are acting as exec producers.

Media entrepreneur and producer David Haring along with Patrick W. Dugan of Dugan Entertainment is financing. Orion Pictures, which distributed the originals in 1989 and 1991, respectively, will release Face the Music via its United Artists label, with an Aug. 21, 2020 date on the calendar.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the title.

Face the Music solidifies Carrigan’s breakout hot streak and comes on the heels of the actor booking a gig opposite Kevin Hart in the Sony dramedy, Fatherhood, Paul Weitz’s adaptation of the best-seller, Two Kisses for Maddy.

Carrigan appeared on shows such as Parenthood and The Flash before landing a recurring role in the Batman-themed television show Gotham. However, it’s been his scene-stealing turn as a good-natured but deadly Chechen gangster known as NoHo Hank on Barry that trampolined him into current cult status. The HBO series was recently renewed for a third season, and is generating plenty of Emmy buzz.

