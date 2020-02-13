'Batman: The Adventures Continue' Revives '90s Animated Series

Producers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett return to write the new comic book spin-off from the classic cartoon.

More than 20 years after it went off the air, the Gotham City of the beloved 1990s Batman: The Animated Series — and its follow-up, The New Batman Adventures — is set to return in a new comic book series, written by two of the men who ushered the animated show into existence in the first place.

Batman: The Adventures Continue will re-team producers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, with both writing the series as if it were a continuation of the animated show itself. “Alan and I approached the writing with the idea that we were doing the season you might have seen if we had not put the series aside to do Batman Beyond,” said Dini in a statement, with Burnett adding, “What is different, however, is that we’re going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do. In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now.”

Heat Vision breakdown

The series will be released as a digital-first title launching in April, with print editions following the next month. Ty Templeton, who worked on DC’s Batman Adventures comic book spin-off of the original animated series, will illustrate, and indeed, has inspired the Adventures Continue series as a whole, which is based on a toy line of the same name designed by Templeton. The first print edition of Batman: The Adventures Continue (of six) will be released in comic book stores May 6.