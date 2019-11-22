'The Batman' Casts John Turturro as Crime Boss Carmine Falcone

Filmmaker Matt Reeves revealed the actor will join the movie.

The Batman has cast another bad guy. Filmmaker Matt Reeves revealed Friday that John Turturro will join the film as Carmine Falcone, who in the comics is a major underworld figure. Tom Wilkinson previously played Falcone in Christopher Nolan' Batman Begins, while John Doman portrayed him on Fox's Gotham.

Turturro has had a long career as a character actor, winning an Emmy for Monk, and earning Golden Globe nominations for Quiz Show and The Night Of, which also earned him an Emmy nom. He has worked with a number of acclaimed filmmakers, appearing in Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing and teaming with The Coen Brothers on numerous movies, including The Big Lebowski and O Brother, Where Art Thou? Turturro has previously delved into the blockbuster realm, acting in four of Michael Bay's Transformers films as the eccentric Agent Simmons.

