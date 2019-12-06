'The Batman' Casts Peter Sarsgaard

Could be playing Harvey Dent?

Peter Sarsgaard is headed to Gotham City. The actor is joining The Batman, with filmmaker Matt Reeves sharing a photo of the actor Friday on Twitter, where he has been sharing other castings. Sources speculate he could be playing a corrupt cop named Wasserman or a district attorney. If he is indeed playing a district attorney, Sarsgaard's character would be one familiar to comic book fans: Harvey Dent, the DA who becomes the villain Two-Face.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as playing Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone. Jeffrey Wright will play Batman ally Commissioner Gordon, while Andy Serkis is appearing as his trusted butler, Alfred.

Sarsgaard came to prominence with 1999's Boys Don't Cry and earned a Golden Globe nomination for 2003's Shattered Glass. He previously delved into the superhero genre with Green Lantern and recently starred in Hulu's The Looming Tower. The actor already has a Two-Face connection. He is married to Maggie Gyllenhaal, who starred in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight as assistant attorney Rachel Dawes, who had a romantic relationship with Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart). Astute fans have noticed that she shared a photo of Sarsgaard on Instagram this week with a potential Two-Face tease. She captioned the photo "Half way through a shave." Warner Bros. is set to open The Batman on June 25, 2021.